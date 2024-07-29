Paul Mescal's mother Dearbhla is in remission two years after being diagnosed with bone marrow cancer.

Paul Mescal's mum is recovering after her cancer battle

The Hollywood actor's family was plunged into crisis in 2022 when Dearbhla, 55, was told she was battling multiple myeloma and needed to undergo treatment, but she's now in remission and doesn't have to undergo any more gruelling chemotherapy sessions.

Paul's sister Nell gave an update on Dearbhla's health in an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper, explaining: "She’s currently in remission but the cancer that she has is never going to be gone, which is something that you have to learn to be OK with. But, for now, she doesn’t have to do any more chemo. You have to feel grateful and I do."

Dearbhla also gave an update on her condition in a candid post on Instagram, revealing she feels "lucky" and "excited" about the future.

She wrote: "I AM IN REMISSION!!! I am blessed. Yes I will continue to take tablets, have blood tests but I am Dearbhla, just Dearbhla not Dearbhla with Cancer and I am lucky, joyous and feeling very, very excited about where my life will take me and oh the places I will go ... "

She added: "Gratitude does not encompass all I feel for [the doctors and medical staff]. The love of my children, my husband, my family and dearest friends, the audience of you, the prayers of so many, the vibes sent out to the universe carried me through the hard times and lifted me when I truly felt done in. My cup runneth over and my heart will forever hold yours. Thank you … now guys what’s next ???"

'Normal People' star Paul previously admitted he had a panic attack on set when he found out his mother had been diagnosed with cancer.

The 28-year-old actor was in the middle of shooting 'All of Us Strangers' with Andrew Scott, Claire Foy, and Jamie Bell and he struggled to cope with the news.

Speaking to Esquire UK, he explained: "I think I kind of pushed it under the carpet for a bit when we found out. Then there was a bad old day when we were setting up to do a shot and I had a panic attack, and I haven’t had one of those in f****** years.

"That was probably the biggest one I’ve had, to be honest. It’s embarrassing - not that I think they are embarrassing - but there was just something very public about it.

"I think I was like, ‘I just don’t have the space to feel anything now, and I’m probably feeling it in the work itself’, but then there’s only so much of that that’s healthy. I think my body was like, ‘No. You’ve got to feel something here that’s your own'."