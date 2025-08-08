Paula Patton is "enjoying every moment" of her life as a "single woman".

The 49-year-old actress - who was married to pop star Robin Thicke for 10 years between 2005 and 2015 - has not been in a relationship for some time and she's insisted she isn't rushing to find love again because she trusts that it's all "gonna work out".

She told PEOPLE: "I'm going to be honest, I am a single woman ... [I believe] God has your king for you, and you just have to go about your life enjoying every moment. Don't wait on anything or anybody. Just trust and know that when the right person comes, it will be."

Paula added: "I think we get caught up in fear, or worried about being alone, and then you make choices that are not great choices, instead of just like, trusting, it's all gonna work out, and then you don't have to chase anything.

The actress met her former husband Thicke - father of her son Julian - when they were both teenagers and they were married for almost a decade before they announced their split in 2014.

The former couple divorced the following year.

Paula's latest movie project is Lifetime movie Finding Faith - in which she plays a woman whose life goes into a downward spiral before embarking on a healing journey to restore her faith in God - and she has admitted the story mirrored her own life after she gave up alcohol seven years ago.

During an appearance on the Today show, she explained she was nervous about playing a drinker after being sober for so many years.

She said: "I thought: 'How can I not be honest about what I’ve been experiencing, that seven years ago, I got sober. I know what it is to be in chaos and find your way out'

"But going back and having to play being inebriated when I hadn’t been inebriated for seven years, I was like: 'How am I gonna do that?' ...

"I called people I knew during that time. I was like: 'Can you remind me how I was?'

"And I listened to the music that I would listen to at the time. And then, there was a young woman who had recently gotten sober and she helped me remember that mindset. And it’s kind of a victim mindset ...

"I was able to give myself grace and just say: ‘You were doing the best you could at the time. You didn’t know any better. And so, now you do better, and it’s okay'."

Paula went on to credit her 15-year-old son Julian with helping her after she decided to give up booze, saying: "He’s my best friend.

"When I got sober, it just changed my life. He and our neighbor … they were my two best friends.

"And I got to live life again, like a kid through him and her, and it gives you all the reasons to want to live."