Pedro Pascal was "so appalled" by how he looks clean shaven.

Pedro Pascal is still haunted by his clean shaven look in Wonder Woman 1984

The 50-year-old star's facial hair has become a recognisable part of his style, but he still regrets shaving it all off for the role of Maxwell Lord in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984.

During a game of Agree to Disagree with LADbible, he and his Fantastic Four co-star Vanessa Kirby were asked which was sexier, mustaches or beards.

He said: "I grow such s*** facial hair, but if I were to shave it all off… I really look very [awful]. Strongly disagree with a clean shaven me.

“I was so appalled by the way I look in Wonder Woman 1984. I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I never have gone back unless it were completely necessary.

"If they asked me to be clean shave for Fantastic Four and insisted then I would’ve done it. But it was a very collaborative creation for all of our looks in the movie.”

Pedro has been able to keep his trademark moustache for the film, which sparked some backlash from comic book fans who were used to Reed Richards' cleanshaven look.

He recently told Vanity Fair: “I’m more aware of disgruntlement around my casting than anything I’ve ever done.

"'He’s too old. He’s not right. He needs to shave.'"

In a previous chat with the same magazine back in 2022, he laughed off his widespread internet nickname of Daddy or Zaddy, in a reference to his good looks as an older man.

He quipped: “Daddy is a state of mind,” he said. “I’m your daddy.”

However, hie The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey has recalled being quick to play it down.

She said: “I felt worried for him. I want to protect him from that whole joke of becoming the internet’s daddy.

"I was like, ‘I don’t want everyone to refer to you as that and see you as that. You’re so much more.’ ”