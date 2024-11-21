Gisele Bundchen believes there's "no perfect roadmap to follow" in life.

Gisele Bundchen has discussed her approach to life

The 44-year-old model - who is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente - has taken to social media to share some words of wisdom with her followers.

Gisele - who already has Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with her ex-husband Tom Brady - wrote on Instagram: "There’s no guide to life, no perfect roadmap to follow. But remember everything you are, is a choice! To feel good, to be healthy, and to cultivate a positive mindset are daily choices that only you can commit to. Each day presents the opportunity to choose habits that nourish your body, uplift your spirit, and guide you toward the life you truly want to live. [prayer emoji] (sic)"

Gisele - who was married to Tom between 2009 and 2022 - previously claimed that she wouldn't change anything about her life.

The blonde beauty insisted that she feels "grateful for every lesson" she's learned.

Gisele - who began dating Joaquim, a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, after her split from Tom - told ABC News: "I wouldn't change anything in my life.

"I had incredible experiences. I learned so much. I have my children, who are the biggest blessings in my life, and now I get to create a new season - a new chapter in my life, and I get to learn new things. I get to walk my path in a different way. I'm grateful for all of it. I’m grateful for every lesson."

Gisele's setbacks have actually helped her to find some clarity.

She explained: "It made me realise what I want and what I don't want.

"I'm very committed to living my truth more than ever. That’s where my heart is right now. I’m living my truth and I’m not apologising for it."