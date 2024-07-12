Perrie Edwards has opened up about her "heartbreaking" rift with Jesy Nelson.

Perrie Edwards' heartbreaking rift with Jesy Nelson

The former bandmates have not spoken since Jesy, 33, quit Little Mix in 2020 and Perrie, 31, admitted she is devastated about the breakdown of their friendship.

She told Cosmopolitan UK: "We don’t talk, and haven’t done for a long time. It’s really sad, it’s heartbreaking. But sometimes these things happen and people decide they want to part ways, and that’s absolutely fine. I would rather it went differently, but you can’t control how things go."

However, Perrie treasures the memories of the fun they had together over 10 years in Little Mix with bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 32, and Jade Thirlwall, 31, who Perrie is still close to.

She said: "It was the happiest time of my life. All we did was laugh together, banter together, cry together. It was so much fun. Yes we went through a lot in those 10 years, but we had each other."

Speaking about their fun nights out after she split with Zayn Malik in 2015, she said: "In the 18 months that I was single, I made up for it. It was a really fun time. I went out all the time, I got to live selfishly, which I’d never done, and I had a sense of freedom. I needed that year to grow, learn and explore. It really made me who I am now.

"Our glam could sometimes take four hours, so our call time was 4am or 5am. I remember Jesy and I were having the best night, and kept saying, 'We really should be getting home now.' It was just so fun. We ended up rocking up to Sunday Brunch after a McDonald’s and we were still drunk. We were giddy and delirious."

Perrie welcomed son Axel, with partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2021, while Leigh-Anne and Andre Gray had twins just days before and Perrie admitted motherhood was one of the reasons they went on hiatus from Little Mix.

She said: "By then, it was the right time. We were older, two of us had had babies. We’d done it for so long. What I love about it is we did it because we love each other. We wanted to try different things and support each other in doing so."