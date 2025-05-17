Perrie Edwards is scared to be alone in case she has a panic attack.

Perrie Edwards doesn't like being alone

The former Little Mix singer - who has son Axel, three, with partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - has developed a fear of becoming overwhelmed with panic and feeling like she is "gonna die" so tries never to be on her own so she always has someone to support her.

Speaking to Alison Hammond on 'Big Weekend', she admitted: "I've developed panic disorder. So it's the fear of having a panic attack. A few years ago, I started suffering from severe panic attacks.

"I then developed a fear of having one again because I was like, if I'm on my own and have a panic attack, I might die, and nobody will be here to help.

"That's why I'm never on my own. Never. I'm always with somebody. I don't like the feeling of feeling like I'm gonna die."

The 'Tears' singer would "love" to have more children but has had second thoughts over her original dream of having four kids because of the practical changes she'd have to make in her life.

She admitted: "I'd love more. I've always wanted four but I know that's a bit excessive now because I know that we can't get in a car."

Alison replied: "I don't want to. I had a dream the other night that I was pregnant."

Perrie hasn't spoken to her former bandmate Jesy Nelson since the latter quit Little Mix in 2020, and the 31-year-old star admitted she still cries over losing her friend.

She said: "We talk about it a lot, but I think in the moment we did everything we could, so some things just happen.

"Yeah. It is really sad."

Asked if they still speak, she added: "We don't speak any more, no.

"We haven't spoke since she left.

"I wrote a song about it. Every time I listen to it, I cry.

"I think losing a friend in that same dynamic or in that same world is just as bad, if not worse, than losing [a partner]."

Alison noted: "It's like a love story because you loved her?"

Perrie agreed: "Yeah, absolutely. And then they're gone and it's like, ugh!"