Perrie Edwards is feeling "really good" about her wedding plans.

Perrie Edwards is feeling 'really good' about her wedding plans (pictured at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard)

The 31-year-old pop star has been engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - with whom she has three-year-old son Axel - for over two years and has finally shared an update on how things are coming along as she admitted she is "so excited" for the big day.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard when asked how her wedding plans are coming along, she said: "Really good actually, I'm so glad you asked! Normally, I'm like, 'Nah, not yet!' I've actually been looking into it and I'm so excited, it's looking good!"

The former Little Mix star admitted that she hasn't chosen her dress for the ceremony just yet but just about has decided on just about everything else.

She said: "No, not the dress, but I think like location, venue, vibes, flowers, all that stuff I know what I want. I'm so excited."

In July, the 'You Go Your Way' hitmaker admitted that she hadn't set a date for the wedding because she had "a lot going on" in other areas of her life.

Speaking to an Australian radio station, she said: "I feel like we’ve already planned it. In our minds we know, and we talk about it a lot – Alex more so than me actually which is really cute because he wants it to pop off.

"He wants a party, a performer, he wants it to be a big thing. I’m like, I know who I want as bridesmaids and this and that. It’s all kind of set in stone but we haven’t actually planned it yet.

"There’s a lot going on in my life right now, I’ve got so much. We’ve said about waiting for Axel to be older and then he can be a pageboy or whatever. It makes more sense."