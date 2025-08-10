Perrie Edwards' six-figure beauty deal

Perrie Edwards has signed a six-figure beauty deal with L’Oreal.

The 32-year-old singer is set to be the new face of skincare brand CeraVe, after being signed up by parent company L’Oreal on a £300,000 deal.

A source told The Sun’s Biz on Sunday: “Perrie wants to show that taking care of your skin can be affordable and people don’t need to break the bank with fancy creams.

“She has always loved testing different make- up looks, but knows that taking care of her skin is a priority. Perrie will also be able to show off her edgy side with the advert.”

Perrie - who has a three-year-old son, Axel, with former Premier League footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – has talked about the importance of caring for her sensitive skin after previously overdoing it with skincare products.

She told Fabulous magazine in 2018: “I have very sensitive skin, and I used to use loads of products on my face because I thought that was best.

“The worst thing I used to do was go out partying and drinking and just sleep with my make-up on.

“You think, ‘Oh it’s only one night, I’m too tired, I really can’t be bothered to take all my make-up off’.

“But it only takes one night for a week’s worth of acne, so you have to be strict with it.”

Perrie also previously shared a make-up free picture on Little Mix’s X account, after years of hiding her natural freckles.

She wrote: “"Growing up I was always insecure about the freckles on my face. Over the last couple of years I've started to embrace them and don't feel I need to hide them anymore. Embrace your individuality. Love what you love without worrying about judgement."