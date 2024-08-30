Peta Murgatroyd thinks it is "too soon" after giving birth to go back to 'Dancing with the Stars'.

Peta Murgatroyd will not be back on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars

The 38-year-old star - who already has Shai, seven, and 13-month-old Rio with her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy - made her name as a professional on the ABC dance competition but will not be back of this year's edition after she welcomed son Milan in July.

Speaking during an Instagram Live on Thursday (29.08.24), she said: "In terms of me, 'Dancing With the Stars', guys, I'm sorry, it's not this season. It's too soon."

The couple announced the birth of their son in mid-July as they took to social media to declare that their family was now "complete" with the five of them.

Peta wrote: "Milan Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Born 8.48am 〰️ 7/12/24 〰️ 8 pounds. The fam is complete."

Despite this, Maks previously insisted that the pair were "not done" with having kids and he was having to have a "squad" of his own in a similar vein to his friends.

He told UsWeekly: "We did have a conversation afterwards, that was off-camera. … I asked Peta because she’s looking to me for validation also because we are doing this together. I’m like, ‘Well, do you feel like, ‘Oh my God, what are we doing? Or do you feel, like, oh my God, what a blessing?’ And she’s like, ‘No, I’m definitely more, oh my God, what a blessing.’ I’m like, ‘Well, let’s just focus on that and let’s go with it.’

"I really am because I’m also looking at my friends who had kids earlier who have now out, actually, I sat on the plane with somebody.

"He has a 19, 17, 15 and then an 8 and a 6, and I’m like, ‘Bro, you really went out.’ He was like, ‘Yeah.’ But then he showed him to me. I’m like, ‘That’s what I want.’ I want Peta with a squad behind her that she made. And me, somewhere there in the room."