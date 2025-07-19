Pete Davidson has “always wanted to be a dad”.

'Pete has always wanted to be a dad': Pete Davidson's baby wish

The 31-year-old comedian and his 29-year-old model girlfriend Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child together later this year and friends of Pete have insisted that now is the “perfect” time for him to become a father.

A source told Us Weekly: “This has brought them even closer. It’s a healthy relationship for Pete. Pete has always wanted to be a dad and thinks the timing in his life is perfect. He couldn’t have done it a few years ago but is in a very different place in life now.

“He’s had a great year so far with two movies coming out soon, another in production, and a return to stand-up.”

While Pete and Elsie only went public with their romance in March, insiders insisted they are smitten with each other.

The source said: “They are over the moon about it. They are so excited. Pete and Elsie have a really playful relationship, and things are going really well.”

The insider added: “[They have only been together for a] “short amount of time,” but they’ve become “inseparable” since they started dating earlier this year.

“He and Elsie live together now and are starting to get things ready, which has been very exciting for them to do together.”

Sources told TMZ that Elsie is due to give birth in the winter and she and Pete recently shared their happy news with friends and family.

In May, Elsie gushed her boyfriend is the "best person" she's ever met.

She told People magazine: “He is so incredible. Honestly, best person I've ever met, and I'm so grateful ...

“Everyone deserves a Pete!”

Pete’s most recent relationship before Elsie was with ‘Outer Banks’ actress Madelyn Cline eight months ago.

And Elsie was most recently linked to actor Jason Sudeikis. She also previously dated Ryan Phillippe.