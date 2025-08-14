Pete Davidson has claimed smoking weed once sent him into a psychosis.

Pete Davidson is grateful he was able to ditch drugs while he was still young

The 31-year-old comedian has managed to kick the habit, but admits he used to be a “big drug addict” and even experienced a psychotic episode in which he lost touch with reality.

He told Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club: “I was a daily, all day sorta guy and I got psychosis where you hear voices, and you feel like you’re sitting next to yourself, weed isn’t supposed to do that … it’s because it’s too strong."

The stand-up admitted that after coming to prominence on Saturday Night Live in 2014, he used drugs to cope with the pressures of fame.

He said: “Yeah, I was just doing drugs and trying to do comedy — you know what I mean? I didn’t kill anyone or anything, but it’s still… you don’t want that out, you want to be able to grow.

“That’s what we don’t really have anymore — any form of privacy, I feel like, for young people where you, like, get to make those mistakes and learn your lessons, and it not be in Page Six.”

Despite countless trips to rehab, Pete admitted it didn't help.

He said: “I was a big drug addict — I would go to rehab and stuff, and I do have mental stuff, and I was in therapy, but if you’re a drug addict none of that works.

“You can’t go to therapy on a bunch of drugs and expedite it to work.”

It wasn't until his relationships started suffering that he decided enough was enough.

He explained: “I’m not a person who can do things in moderation, unfortunately, and I think I was kinda trying to fool myself — be like, ‘You can do this’ — and it just got to a point where people I really cared about were like, I will not f*** with you anymore.’ Some of them don’t still. Most of them, I will say, came back.”

Pete is grateful he experienced the “crazy stuff” related to his drug use early in life, while he was still young enough to recover and grow from it.

He said: “[It] got a little out of control fast, and I was really young … I’m glad all the bad, crazy stuff happened in my 20s.

“I’m glad I got it out of the way, but it’s tough when you’re young and doing that. I’m jealous of people who blow up when they’re 35 because they have a full life, they have their family, they have their friends, and they know who they are as people.”

He added: “When you don’t know who you are yet and you’re just in the news all the time for literally bull****, it’s embarrassing, it sucks. I’m grateful that, not that it’s excusable, but that I was really young.”

Pete opening up about his past drug use comes as he's preparing to become a father for the first time.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt revealed in July that they are expecting their first child together.

He told People magazine of his impending fatherhood: “I'm just excited to take care of the little one. The second I found out the news, I was like, ‘Oh wow, what I do is just a job.’

"I realised I was kind of basing my happiness on work, which is ridiculously unhealthy. So it gave me this weird sense of calmness, where this is just a job and now I have someone to do it for.”