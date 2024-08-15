Pete Davidson remains focused on "bettering his mental health".

Pete Davidson remains focused on his mental health

The 30-year-old comedian checked into a mental wellness facility in July and despite suggestions that he could soon resume his stand-up tour, Pete is determined to prioritise his mental health.

A source told Us Weekly: "Pete remains in his treatment program and would appreciate privacy at this time while he focuses on bettering his mental health."

Pete previously decided to take some time out of his career in order to focus on his mental wellbeing.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star chose to check into a facility, after performing more than 200 stand-up shows across the US.

The actor - who has previously dated the likes of Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber - actually underwent treatment for borderline personality disorder last year.

A source told PEOPLE at the time: "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

Meanwhile, Pete previously admitted that it feels "weird being happy".

The Hollywood star has struggled with his mental health for years, and Pete confessed that he "lived in discomfort for so long".

The actor said on the 'Real Ones With Jon Bernthal' podcast: "The only thing you can control is who you have around you, what you put your energy in to, who loves you, and who you love back.

"It's a weird thing for me to even grasp now because I've lived in discomfort for so long where that became comfortable. So now I actually have people around me now that love me, and it's weird. That's a whole new thing I never thought of. It's weird being happy."