Pete Davidson's impending fatherhood has given him a new perspective on life.

Pete Davidson is to become a dad

The 31-year-old comedian and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt revealed earlier this month they are expecting their first child together and since he discovered the 29-year-old beauty was pregnant, the former Saturday Night Live star has experienced a "weird sense of calmness" and is no longer looking to his career for fulfilment.

He told People magazine: “I'm just excited to take care of the little one. The second I found out the news, I was like, ‘Oh wow, what I do is just a job.’

"I realised I was kind of basing my happiness on work, which is ridiculously unhealthy. So it gave me this weird sense of calmness, where this is just a job and now I have someone to do it for.”

The King of Staten Island star is looking forward to his child enjoying playdates with four-month-old Saga, the daughter of his friend Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

He said: “We're going to have awesome play dates. Yeah, that's [going to be] a cool play date.”

Pete thinks MGK - who also has 16-year-old Casie with former girlfriend Emma Cannon - is a great parent and has been looking to him for inspiration.

He said of his pal: “He's the best dad ever. He flies back and forth to Cleveland twice a week just to see his daughter play volleyball. And he's just always with his kids, and it's just such a beautiful thing to see.

“It's his favourite thing. And he's like, ‘This is going to be your favourite thing.' So I'm really excited."

Pete realised he can juggle both acting work and parenthood after seeing his The Pickup co-star Keke Palmer, 31, look after her two-year-old son Leodis - who she has with her ex-partner Darius Jackson - on the set of the comedy-heist movie.

He told Extra: "What was cool is when we were doing The Pickup, Keke's baby was just born and she had him on set the whole time, and she would go into a take and then run over, you know, play with the baby, and it made me realise it's possible to co-exist in both worlds. You know?

"I was really impressed with her… the way she was parenting on set."

Pete thought it was "cool" to get parenting advice from his idol, acting legend Eddie Murphy, 64 - who has 10 children.

He said: "He actually, his advice was the best.

"He goes, 'I have no advice.' He goes, 'Because you can't really tell anybody how to raise their own kid. But it's going to change your life and you're going to love it, and I'll know you'll be good at it.'

"So, I mean, that's a cool thing to get from your idol, you know?”