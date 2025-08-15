Pete Davidson is keeping his Hillary Clinton tattoo.

Pete Davidson is not removing his Hillary Clinton tattoo

The 31-year-old comedian has been undergoing laser treatment to get rid of his inkings, but he's insisted he will not be getting rid of the body art tribute to the politician which he had done after she lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, Pete explained: "I love that Hillary. I got Hillary after she lost, because ... I know her personally and she’s a lovely lady - but also just, like, she’s tough, man.

"She was really at the forefront of some b*******, and as someone who has been at the forefront of some b*******, I was just, like, I just wanted to cheer her up a little bit."

Pete went on to reveal Hillary actually got in touch with him to check he wasn't planning to remove the inking, adding: "What was cute is when I got them removed, she hit me up and she’s like: ‘You’re not removing me, are you?' I was like: 'Of course not, of course. Hillary stays'. She loves it."

The 31-year-old TV star went on to reveal removing his tattoos is a long and painful process and it's going to take many years because he has to space out the treatments between work commitments.

He explained: "Essentially, they burn off a sheet of your skin and then its gotta heal for six to eight weeks. And the healing thing, you have an open gash on your arm and then you gotta put all this stuff on it, keep it out of the sun. And then after six to eight weeks, you gotta do it 10 more times ...

"It sucks. If anyone is actually thinking about getting a tattoo, I would recommend thinking about it for a couple of years because your feelings change, you know?"

Pete previously had more than 200 tattoos and recently revealed he's spent more than $200,000 having them removed.

He told Variety: “It’s a pretty uncomfortable amount of money to disclose, but I think one of the tabloids already leaked it.

"I’ve already spent like 200k and I’m like 30 per cent done. So, like, it’s gonna suck ... My arms are pretty much gone, and my hands and neck are gone. But I still have to do my torso and back."