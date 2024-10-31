Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian allegedly "still talk occasionally".

Pete Davidson has no bad blood with any of his exes

The 30-year-old comedian is said to still be on good terms with all his ex-girlfriends, including the 44-year-old Skims founder, who he split from in August 2022 after just nine months of dating.

There's also no bad blood between him and Madelyn Cline, 26, with a source claiming the pair's romance just fizzled out.

An insider told PEOPLE: “Nothing bad happened between him and Madelyn [Cline].

It just ran its course. He and Kim still talk occasionally. He’s a good guy, and they root for him."

The 'King of Staten Island' actor and 'Outer Banks' star Madelyn were first romantically linked last September, but this July, it was revealed they had gone their separate ways.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight: "Pete and Madelyn's relationship has been on and off for months and an ever-changing thing. Things have fizzled out and they are no longer seeing one another."

The pair had largely kept their relationship low-key, though Madelyn was in the audience when the comic returned to host the 'Saturday Night Live' premiere last October.

A source said at the time: "Things between Madelyn and Pete seem to be getting more serious. Madelyn sat in the audience next to Pete's family while he hosted SNL last night.

"She looked comfortable with them and seemed happy to be there and proud of him."

Pete's family were believed to have given their seal of approval to the relationship, which began just a month after he split with his ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ co-star Chase Sui Wonders, 28, after less than a year of dating the actress.

A source told US Weekly: “Pete’s mom and sister think Madelyn is lovely. They’re very happy for Pete.

“Things are going really well with Madelyn and Pete, but they’re trying their best to keep a low-key romance.

“They have both dated people in the public eye before and are trying to maintain more privacy this time around.”

Pete’s other famous exes include Ariana Grande, 31, Kate Beckinsale, 51, and Phoebe Dynevor, 29.