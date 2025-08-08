Pete Davidson is excited to watch the UK version of Saturday Night Live.

Pete Davidson has welcomed the UK version of the show

The 31-year-old actor starred on the long-running comedy show between 2014 and 2022, and he can't wait to watch the UK version of the TV show, observing that it's likely to be "a little bit" different to its American counterpart.

Pete told Sky News: "It's a smart idea to have Saturday Night Live over there because it's not that it's a different brand of comedy, but it is a little bit. A lot of the biggest stuff that's in the States is stuff that we stole from you guys, like The Office or literally anything Ricky Gervais does.

"This is the first time I've ever heard anything American going to the UK, so I think it's great. I think it's great to have two opposite sorts of takes on things, but both be funny. That just shows you how broad comedy can be, you know?"

In April, the UK broadcaster Sky announced plans to launch a new version of Saturday Night Live.

Sky’s chief content officer, Cecile Frot-Coutaz, said at the time: "For over 50 years Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels. The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show."

Meanwhile, Pete recently claimed that Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special had a "terrible audience".

The comic returned to the sketch show earlier this year for its milestone episode, but he lamented the fact they performed to a star-studded crowd.

Speaking to Seth Meyers, another former SNL star, on Late Night, Pete said: "As you know from SNL40 — terrible audience. It's a terrible audience 'cause it's just famous people, and famous people only like themselves.

"It's true! I'm guilty of this."

Seth then joked: "I remember when [your] pre-tape was playing, you were the only one laughing. We were like, 'Oh, he's coming in way too hot.'"