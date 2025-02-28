Pete Davidson wants to do something more "serious" in the future

Pete Davidson wants to do something more 'serious' in the future

.The 31-year-old star found fame as a cast member on the sketch comedy series 'Saturday Night Live' and is now starring in the crime comedy 'Riff Raff' where he had "a lot of fun" taking on something a bit more hard-hitting.

He told E! News: "I would love to do more serious stuff.

"['Riff Raff] is a lot of fun. I'm really enjoying it. Usually, I'm the pothead friend or the guy that helps the guy get the girl in the movie. So, to be able to hold a gun and play a serious guy was a lot of fun for me."

But Pete - who found worldwide fame when he struck up a now-defunct relationship with Kim Kardashian following her split from Kanye West - recently admitted that he had found the whole entertainment business to be "so tough" and he had never imagined that when he went into it all.

He told PageSix: "The innocence in my eyes made me so sad. Showbiz is so tough, and I didn’t know how tough it was. I picked the wrong business to have a mental illness and go into. I’m one of the most insecure and sad people ever, and I picked the most insecure, sad business to go into."

The 'Dog Man' star reflected on the obvious age gap between himself and his 'SNL' castmates at the time, and recalled simply "hanging out" with show creator Lorne Michaels behind the scenes.

He said: "Everyone was 10-plus years older than me and I had a hard time fitting in. No one was mean, but there was an age difference. They were getting married, and having kids and I was like, ‘Do you guys want to come over to play video games?!’ So I hung out with Lorne."