Pete Davidson thinks some of his Saturday Night Live co-stars found him "annoying".

Pete Davidson starred on the TV show for almost a decade

The 31-year-old actor starred on the long-running TV comedy sketch show between 2014 and 2022, and Pete admits that he wasn't universally popular among the cast.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club, he shared: "You got to remember, everyone there did Second City, improv, worked so hard — so hard. I’m not saying I didn’t work hard, but I was only doing comedy for three, four years.

"And a lot of what people liked about me was, ‘Oh, this was a kid from Staten Island that’s just talking s***. So you gotta remember all of these people are 10, 15 years older than me and working so hard."

Pete thinks that some of the his castmates' frustrations stemmed from their relatively modest pay at Saturday Night Live.

The comedian explained: "At the time, you weren’t allowed to do stuff outside of the show that was a payday.

"It was like the Yankees — no beards. You gotta dress up to go to the afterparty and all this s***. So I think I did rub people the wrong way, and I think it was just annoying for the cast."

Meanwhile, Pete recently revealed that Eddie Murphy inspired him to reduce his social circle.

The actor stars alongside Eddie, 64, in The Pickup, their new comedy movie, and Pete confessed to being inspired by his co-star.

Speaking to People, Pete joked: "I've been guilty of having 700 friends in the green room. People I just met or are just in the crew, and then I'm like, 'Why did they not have my best interest in mind?'"

Pete observed that Eddie "moved" in a totally different way to himself, and the comedy star eventually decided to follow suit.

Pete said: "He has a really small crew, and it's the same people for a really long time, and I think that's really important to have an efficient career and just overall life in this business.

"You have to be able to trust who's around you, and you got to be able to move a certain type of way.

"I'm not Eddie Murphy by any means, but especially when you're at his level, you need to be able to trust everyone around you."