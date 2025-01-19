Peter Andre has vowed not to have any more children.

The 51-year-old star – who has Amelia, 10, Theo, eight, and Arabella, nine months, with his wife Emily as well as Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, from his previous marriage to Katie Price – has vowed not to expand his brood any further as looking after a baby is more challenging now he is older.

Speaking to Bella magazine, Peter said of fatherhood: "It's a beautiful thing. I had my first child at 31 and I've had my last child at 51. And it is my last child. 20 years of having kids!

"It's been an amazing experience, but I think what's happened this time around is that I've realised this is our last time. I never had a limit before – it was always that I'd love to have five or six kids, but I know now this is it. At 51 the lack of sleep feels a little different than at 31."

Peter found fame as a singer during the 1990s but is happier to now be known as a "family man".

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker said: "To be honest with you, everybody always wants to talk about my family. And I think that a family man is probably the greatest thing you could be known for.

"When everyone stops and goes, 'I love your family, I love the way you guys are', that means a lot.

"Back in the day people would know me from music video clips and newspapers; now everyone knows me because of social media. I get kids coming up to me going, 'Oh my God, you're Princess' dad,' or girls will come up and go, 'Oh my god, you're Junior's dad.'"