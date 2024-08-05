Peter Andre fears images of his children will be hijacked by AI.

The 51-year-old pop star has declared he will never show the faces of his younger kids - Amelia, 10, Theo, seven, and Arabella, four months, with wife Emily - on social media and he has now revealed he worries about how pictures will be used in the future amid the rise of artificial intelligence technology.

In his column for OK! magazine, he wrote: "Like Millie and Theo, it’s unlikely Emily and I will show her face on social media. AI, for example, can be a scary thing in regard to stealing children’s identity and we don’t know enough about how these images can be used in future.

"This didn’t even seem possible when my older two were young. It seems that the last two or three years has taken AI to a different level –and not always in a good way. That aside, Emily has always made it clear she doesn’t want their faces shown and I respect that. I just get excited and want to show everyone how cute they are."

As well as his three youngest kids with wife Emily, Peter is also dad to teenagers Princess, 17, and Junior, 19, with his ex-wife Katie Price.

Peter and Emily welcomed their youngest, Arabella, earlier this year and he recently insisted he won't be having any more kids.

The singer told The Sun newspaper: "This time we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one. Well, never say never. I'm not 100 per cent, but I'm enjoying having time to bond with her.

"I've not really had that chance before with the others because of work, so I'm grateful for how this has turned out."