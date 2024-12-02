Peter Andre has recorded a song with his daughter Princess.

Peter Andre's two children Princess and Junior are interested in music careers

The 51-year-old singer shot to fame in the 1990s with hits including 'Mysterious Girl' and he's been encouraging the 17 year old to follow in his footsteps with Peter revealing they have written a duet and laid down the vocals, but he worries the teenager lacks the confidence to get up on stage and perform.

In his column for OK! magazine, he wrote: "Princess said last week that she might get back into singing next year – and she has a beautiful voice.

"We’ve already written a song together, and recorded it. I’ve always said to her: 'I’ll never push you, whenever you want to do it, if you want to do it, you do it.'"

He added: "I think she just lacks a bit of confidence to get up on stage; but if you heard her sing, she’s pretty amazing! I’m there to guide her and never want to push her, so we’ll see."

Pete is dad to Princess and son Junior, 19, with his ex-wife Katie Price as well as Amelia, 10, Theo, eight, and eight-month-old Arabella with his second wife Emily.

Princess isn't the only family member following Peter into music - his son Junior inked a deal with Columbia Records and he released a track called 'Only One' which became a chart hit last year.

Peter previously shared his pride over Junior's achievements, writing in a column for OK!: "It was a huge weekend in the Andre household as Junior’s new single, 'Only One', reached No1 on the official iTunes chart.

"It’s still just the beginning and we have a long way to go. He’s worked so hard for this achievement – but that is how you get results."

Junior spoke about his music career during an appearance on ITV show 'Loose Women' revealing he learned the value of hard work from his dad.

He said: "Naturally, a child is always going to be compared to their parents, looks as well. I take my looks from my mum and my dad but overall I just say hard work pays off.

"If you're not good at what you do, you're not going to do well. I'm very determined, I'm going to do well because I really want to do well. That's all I know for myself, I'm going to keep going and I'm just focused on me, myself and I."