Peter Andre could “probably do with Botox” on his forehead.

Peter Andre thinks his forehead could probably do with some Botox

The 52-year-old singer-and-actor is happy with how he looks for his age, but he accepts his face does have a few wrinkles which would be smoothed out by the injectable cosmetic procedure.

Peter told the UK magazine Woman: "I feel good at 52. If you take a look at my forehead, I could probably do with Botox, but I quite like being as natural as possible."

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker was a heartthrob back in the '90s due to his chiselled looks and six-pack abs, but he would not want to put himself through various procedures in a bid to reclaim his youth.

Andre - who is focusing on being "as healthy as I can" - admitted: "Would I like to look like I did when I was 20? Yeah, but I'm not sure that I want to put myself through all this stuff to look like that.

"I'm just trying to do things very subtly and stay as healthy as I can."

Peter has five children - Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, with his ex-wife Katie Price, 46, and Amelia, 11, Theo, nine, and 13-month-old Arabella, with his current spouse, 35-year-old doctor Emily MacDonagh.

And the 'Jafaican' actor is "very proud" of his eldest children for beginning to carve out music careers.

Peter said: "I'm very proud of them, but I've told them from the beginning, 'You've gotta work at things, even if someone gives you an opportunity, you can't just expect things to happen for you.'

"I've also told them if you read something negative before you even finish the sentence, get rid of it because that kind of thing can consume you."

Peter and Katie famously met and fell in love on the UK jungle survival reality show, 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2004, but they divorced in 2009 - just a few years years after they got hitched in Highclere Castle in Hampshire, England.

The singer met Emily in 2010 when her dad, Dr Ruaraidh MacDonagh, introduced the then 36-year-old pop star to his then 20-year-old medical student daughter while Ruaraidh was treating Peter for kidney stones in Cornwall, England.

The couple tied the knot in 2015 at Mamhead House in Devon, England.

Speaking about Emily ahead of the pair marking their 10th wedding anniversary in July, Peter said: "Emily and I were friends first, and I do believe that building a relationship on a foundation of friendship really for us has been key.

"I still look forward to seeing her and hanging out with her, even if it's just sitting down together and watching TV."