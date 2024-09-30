Peter Andre's family "feels complete" after welcoming baby number five.

Peter Andre feels like his family is complete now he's a dad of five

The 51-year-old pop star is dad to teenagers Princess, 17, and Junior, 19, with his ex-wife Katie Price as well as Amelia, 10, Theo, seven, and Arabella, six months, with second wife Emily - and he's now revealed the new baby has settled in well and he feels happy to have been able to spend so much time at home during the first few months of her life.

In his column for OK! magazine, he explained: "Arabella is six months old this week and I’m so grateful I’ve been able to spend so much quality time with her and Emily recently. It’s been amazing just to be there with Emily and go through the whole process together.

"She’s now at the stage where things change, she’s pretty much sleeping through the night and is ready to start weaning."

Peter went on to add the family now feels "complete" since Arabella's arrival in April.

He wrote: "Adding an extra child in the mix is a big change, a beautiful but hectic one. The family actually feels complete now with the baby, it’s perfect."

It comes after Peter recently insisted he won't be having any more kids after becoming a dad of five.

The singer told The Sun newspaper: "This time we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one. Well, never say never. I'm not 100 per cent, but I'm enjoying having time to bond with her.

"I've not really had that chance before with the others because of work, so I'm grateful for how this has turned out."

He went on to reveal that all the elder kids want to spend time with their new baby sister.

Peter added to the publication: "The girls seem to have a natural instinct when it comes to babies. But everyone wants time with her whenever they can.

"Junior goes to see her first thing. It is beautiful madness. Emily gets less sleep than I do because she is breastfeeding, but I try to do the last feed and one of the early ones."