Peter Andre's nose job was inspired by Robert Downey Jr.

Peter Andre has opened up about his nose job

The 51-year-old pop star underwent an operation on his face after shooting to fame in the 1990s and he's revealed he went to a cosmetic surgeon in Los Angeles and took along a picture of the actor to show the doctor exactly how he wanted his new nose to look.

During an appearance on Abbey Clancy's 'Exhibit A' podcast, Peter explained he wanted to have surgery after being bullied at school over his looks. He said: "I remember at school in Australia because everyone was really good-looking you know they had really small noses and so of course I'm going to stick out.

"I remember girls that I used to fancy so much and they'd be like urgh look at his nose I remember it all so clearly.

"Obviously as an adult looking back I'm thinking I should have just been proud of it but I couldn't wait to get to the age where I could do something about it.

"Now I was 24 or 25 it was after [his hit song] 'Mysterious Girl', I had my original nose so to speak and it was after that I did it.

"But you'll notice if you ever see pictures of me back then, I never looked side on if someone took a picture I always had to be front on and I always looked down and I did that because I hated what I saw."

He went on to reveal he wanted his new nose to make him look like Downey Jr, but the surgeon told him he had to be realistic about the operation.

Peter added: "I took him a picture of Robert Downey Jr in the film 'Only You' and Robert Downey Jr was just this freaking handsome guy and he'd always be side profile I'm like I want my nose to look like that so took a picture of it, took it to this doctor could you make me look like Robert Downey Jr.

"[He said] 'I'm not a magician' but he said: 'I'll tell you what I can make your nose much better'. Now I'm not saying that my nose looks like Robert Downey Jr but what I will say is the minute that operation happened I felt a sense of relief."

The singer went on to reveal that after the operation, he stopped taking his shirt off in his music videos because he felt more confident with fans focusing on his face.

He added: "I can't explain it. I would start being confident to be side profile ... and then something amazing happened. I realised I'd been focusing on my body for so long to take the attention away from my face.

"So the minute this happened from 1997 to '98 I never took my shirt off again in any videos in anything I did because I didn't feel I needed to do that."