Matthew Collins (left) has made his football debut (pictured in 2018)

The 18-year-old budding sports star - who is the son of music icon Phil Collins , 73, and his ex-wife Orianne Cevey - took to the pitch for the first time on Tuesday (13.08.24) to play the final four minutes of FC Bayern's 3-0 victory at Sportpark Unterhaching.

According to the MailOnline, Matthew signed a contract with WSG Tirol last summer but the club were unaware of his connection to the Genesis frontman.

Before making his professional debut earlier this week, Matthew played for the Hannover's U19s team earlier in his career but after the German club released him, he went on to star on the pitch for Austria.

Coach Manuel Ludwiger said: "We Google the players we take on trial to find out about their past careers. It was only then that we found out Matthew is Phil Collins' son. We haven't signed him as a publicity stunt. It is purely down to his footballing ability."

The 'In The Air Tonight' hitmaker previously spoke about his son's passion for sport, noting that the youngster was certain he would succeed in football.

He said: "Matt loves music, but loves his football even more. He is certain he'll turn professional. The other day he said 'Antoerh five years and I'll be gone.'

"He also looks at everything, Bundesliga, French league, everything."

Phil is also father to Joely, 52, with Andrea Bertorelli and she is best known for starring in TV shows such as 'Madison' and 'Cold Squad', and the couple also have drummer Simon, 47, together.

The music legend then married Jill Tavelman in 1984 and they went on to have daughter Lily Collins, 35, who has now achieved worldwide fame herself through the title role of the Netflix hit 'Emily in Paris'.

Phil is also father to drummer Nic, 23, who he has with his third wife Orianne, although they divorced in 2008 after just under a decade of marriage.