Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's career suffered "a little bit" because of her refusal to do sex scenes.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu won't strip

The 'Emily in Paris' actress stripped in her debut film role in Roger Vadim's 1983 movie 'Surprise Party' but she vowed never to disrobe again in order to avoid being put into "horrible" situations.

She told The Times newspaper: "I got a gig when I was 18, a film by Vadim. Who put me naked. That’s when I understood, ‘No! I’m not doing that.’ But I did do it once...

"It was harder then, in the early Eighties. It was about being an object.

"I experienced the random stuff that happens. You get a script and it’s always, how many sex scenes do you need? Because you know the guys are gonna want to see you naked.

"[After the Vadim film] I always said no. If you’re scared of not finding a job because you’re not doing what they want, you’re eventually going to do it and find yourself in situations that are horrible.

"But if you just say, ‘No, this is me. This is my body. This is my personality,’ that’s OK.”

Asked if he career suffered as a result of her stance, she said: “Yeah, a little bit, probably. But I prefer my freedom.”

The 61-year-old actress is currently single and she admitted men are scared of her because of her role as tough marketing boss Sylvie Grateau.

Asked if she thinks men are frightened of her, she said: “Yes, and women too. Sylvie is only part of me! And Sylvie is layered. She is tough, but she’s vulnerable.

“When you’re hypersensitive you have to be tough, to protect yourself. Otherwise what? You’re just gonna cry all the time? You need armour to protect yourself from this s***** world. You have to say no. You have to have boundaries. Because people try to get you all the time.

"I should ask [men]: do you see Sylvie in me?

"I think a good man, a mensch, is not afraid of a strong woman. Are there enough good men?”