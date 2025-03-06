Pierce Brosnan has addressed speculation about returning to the role of James Bond, but suggested the franchise should move forward with a new actor.

The actor, 71, was asked about the possibility of reprising his role as an older version of Bond in future films during an interview with GQ, while promoting his new series, 'MobLand' – with the discussion following Amazon MGM Studios’ full acquisition of the franchise’s rights.

Pierce said about the deal: “I've heard of that.”

The British actor portrayed the spy in four films between 1995 and 2002 before being succeeded by Daniel Craig.

When asked if he’s be up for playing Bond again, he added: “Of course, how could I not be interested?

“But it's a delicate situation now. I think it's best to let sleeping dogs lie, really. I think so. It's a rather romantic notion and idea, but I think everything changes, everything falls apart. I think that it's best left to another man, really. Fresh blood.”

The future of the James Bond series has remained uncertain for more than three years, following Daniel Craig’s departure from the role after the conclusion of 2021’s 'No Time to Die'.

Speculation about the next Bond has continued, but in December 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Broccoli family – who have produced the Bond films for decades – and Amazon had reached “an impasse” regarding new movies after Amazon acquired MGM Studios and the rights to distribute the franchise in 2022.

On February 20, Amazon MGM Studios, Barbara Broccoli, and Michael G Wilson announced Amazon would assume creative control over the 007 franchise.

The Bond series was also recognised with a musical tribute during the 2025 Oscars on March 2.

Fans have long speculated about who will take over the role, with actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s name frequently appearing in online rumours.

Pierce said of 34-year-old Aaron on RTÉ Radio 1’s 'The Ray D'Arcy Show': “I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so.

He has also suggested that Academy Award winner and fellow Irishman Cillian Murphy could succeed in the role.

There is currently no timeline for casting or releasing future James Bond films

Pierce Brosnan is an Irish actor, film producer, and activist.