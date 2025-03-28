Pierce Brosnan has "always had [his] eyes" on playing Dumbledore in a 'Harry Potter' remake.

The 72-year-old actor has been backed by fans to play the Hogwarts headmaster in HBO's upcoming TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling's beloved wizarding saga, and though John Lithgow is reported to have signed on for the role, Pierce admitted he would "probably" accept the part if it came his way.

He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “I’ve always had my eyes on Dumbledore as my hair has gotten greyer and the maturity of life is now upon my visage and shoulders.

“It’s a joke with my family, the Dumbledore thing – that I’ll go into my Dumbledore years. I don’t want to go there … particularly right now, but if I was asked [to play the part] I probably would say yes.”

The 'MobLand' star - who is married to Keely Shaye Smith - recently wrapped work on five movies and admitted he was determined to make the most of opportunities that came his way in the wake of the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

He said: “A year and a half ago, there was nothing on the horizon.

“I was saying to my wife, ‘I’m not sure where we’re going here.’ There was such a thump of anxiety within the business.

"Sometimes you have choices as an actor, sometimes you don’t, but you have a wife, children, a nice house, a piece of property, so money is still going out the door. Luckily, I have good agents and they put me out there.”

But Pierce - who played James Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002 - won't be taking on is that of spymaster M in the next film in the franchise, despite speculation linking him to the role.

He said: “Really? That’s nuts. Oh for God’s sake, let’s see where the wind takes us.

“My wife tells me some of this stuff, about the buzz going on here and there, but she hadn’t told me that one.”

Despite his advancing years, Pierce has no plans to retire.

He said: “I’ve never thought about age, but I certainly don’t feel 72.”

Asked if 70 is the new 50, he replied: "It’s true! We’ve altered the landscape of our beings by wishing and desiring, creating pharmaceuticals; you name it. Most people simply can’t retire any more and I don’t want to. What would I do? I’d fall off the twig so fast.”

