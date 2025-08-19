Pierce Brosnan hopes when he dies he gets to enjoy a "cup of tea" before saying goodbye.

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how he would like to die

The 71-year-old actor and his Thursday Murder Club co-star Dame Helen Mirren, 79, have both spoken out in support of assisted dying, which plays a role in film, which is an adaptation of Richard Osman's mystery novel series.

Dame Helen told Saga Magazine: "I absolutely believe in assisted dying."

And the James Bond legend added: "So do I. I've watched the suffering of dear ones.

"I think when my time comes, I'd like to be able to have the choice to say: 'Okay, let's have that cup of tea and say goodbye.' "

However, Dame Helen also pointed out how the film is a reminder of the beauty of growing old.

She said: "The great thing about a movie like this is that it reminds everyone:

"'As an older person I have a brain. I have agency, energy, commitment, passion and intellect. It doesn't all stop when you're 40.' "

Elsewhere in the interview, Pierce admitted he struggles with his new identity as an "older" person after spending so many years as a Hollywood hunk.

He explained: "I don’t see myself as an old man at all. But I suppose I would be considered an old man by some and I am getting older, that's for sure."

Earlier this year, Dame Helen urged young people to make "little changes now to help them later in life" as she acknowledged the "complications" of growing old.

The Age UK ambassador said: "Whatever you may think about ageing, it’s something we must all try to embrace rather than fear.

“It’s no secret that for many, getting older will come with its complications – specifically there will likely be aches and pains along the way, getting out and about and living as independently as we’re used to in our younger years may not be as easy to do.

"This is why I’m supporting Age UK’s Act Now, Age Better campaign, they’re encouraging everyone in their 50s to make little changes now to help them later on in life.

"It doesn’t have to be joining a gym; it can just be small changes like taking a short walk or yoga, which I still enjoy."

Pierce Brosnan is an Irish actor, film producer, and activist.