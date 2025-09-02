Pink has contracted E. coli.

The Raise Your Glass hitmaker - who has daughter Willow, 14, and son Jameson, eight, with husband Carey Hart - fell ill while on vacation but refused to let being under the weather spoil her getaway.

Sharing a photo of herself drinking wine with friends while hooked to an IV, she wrote on Instagram: “This is all normal and everything is going really well.

“When you go on vacation and have food and E. coli decides to move into your gut you kill it with friends and daughters and red wine. And a vitamin IV concoction.(sic)"

Despite her health issues, Pink was determined to enjoy bonding with her pals.

She captioned her post: “Ahhh life and lemons and lemonade, and great memories that I might remember.”

E. coli, which is formally known as Escherichia coli, is a group of bacteria which can affect areas of the body including the urinary tract and the gut. While it can often live without issue, it can sometimes spark vomiting, fever, stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

Meanwhile, Pink previously admitted to doubting whether she would be a good mother and was so convinced she'd be a "terrible" mom, she never expected to have kids.

She told PEOPLE: "I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn't picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother. But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I've ever done."

The 45-year-old singer's life has transformed since she had her kids.

She explained: "It's shocking how responsible I've become.

"I was in charge of snacks for last week's basketball game; I'm chaperoning Willow's dance next Friday ... Who am I? But I love it."

Despite this, the Never Gonna Not Dance Again singer acknowledged that it's difficult to balance motherhood with her music career.

She said: "I want to be the best I can be at everything, and it's never good enough; it's impossible.

"But I love being a mom, I love music, and I'm dumb lucky I get to do all of these things. I count my blessings every single day."