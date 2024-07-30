Pink's daughter Willow is heading for Broadway, according to her dad Carey Hart.

The 44-year-old pop megastar - who has Willow, 12, and seven-year-old son Jameson with husband Carey Hart - often brings her eldest out as a guest on her tours but she left the Summer Carnival shows earlier this year to star in her school production of the classic musical and now her father has thanked the 'So What' singer for helping her achieve such a goal.

Carey wrote on Instagram: "I’m beyond proud of my lil girl, Willow.

"She just wrapped up her 4 night theater production of Bye Bye Birdie, and she killed it. I can’t believe how brave she is, and how she switches it on for her performance. To watch her progress over the last 5 years has been very special to watch.

"Can’t wait you see you on that broadway stage. With how hard you work, your talent, and commitment to theater, there is no doubt you will be there. Great work mama in helping Willz achieve her goals."

After the mother-and-daughter duo teamed up on the song 'Cover Me In Sunshine' in 2021, and performed it at her concerts, at the pop star's shows this summer, they performed the the uplifting anthem again, as well as another secret musical number.

Although Willow would love to do theatre and make singing and dancing her job like her mom, she has been inspired by medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy' and her dream career is in critical care

Pink told People: "I want her to go do the damn thing. She's got a voice, man. She's a little bird.

She wants to do Broadway and then be a trauma surgeon. Yeah, she's rad."