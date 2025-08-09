Pixie Lott has revealed she is due to give birth to her second child in early September.

Pixie Lott has revealed she is due to give birth to her second child in early September

Speaking exclusively to The Voice Kids favourite, 34, who is seven months pregnant, made the admission while speaking to The Sun after a gig at the Kendal Calling festival, at which her model husband Oliver and their son Bertie, 23 months, supported her from the side of the stage.

She said: “I think the last gig (I will play this year – Flackstock on 8 August 8) is going to be four weeks before the due date. So yeah, I think it’s going to be fine.’

Pixie also explained she had been cleared by her doctor to continue performing “for as long as it feels good“.

She added: “I did it last time and I’ve checked with the doc and he said that it’s fine to keep doing it as long as you feel good.

“So hopefully, I mean that last show, four weeks, I don’t know how long… woo!”

Pixie, who released her top 10 album Encino last year, described how her life on the road is now shaped by parenting alongside performing.

She said: “It’s more tiring being pregnant, waking up early and running around after him than the shows. “Because with the shows I get like an adrenaline that takes over so I don’t even think about it. The tiring bit is the running around after the toilet fight.”

She added her boy Bertie enjoys festivals and is now happy to wear ear defenders to protect his hearing.

Pixie also discussed her forthcoming music, including a new single Coming of Age, due for release on 21 August, and a “heartfelt” Christmas song written with a friend.

She said: “Every song that I’m going to be putting out is just going to be about my state of life now, so like having a family, and we’re expecting our second, we’ve moved house, and just like this state of life.

“I think a lot of people are able to relate, hopefully, because we’re all going through the same kind of changes, and I just want it to be as real as possible.”

Having been in the music industry for 18 years, Pixie also spoke about enjoying the independence her success has brought.

She added: “At the start you’ve got no clue, you’re 18. So in a way it feels changed to be at the stage where I know what I want to do more clearly.”

Pixie also praised emerging female artists such as Lola Young, Skye Newman and Sienna Spiro.

She was a mentor on ITV’s The Voice Kids for seven series until it was put on hiatus in 2023, and said about the experience: “I absolutely loved doing it. We did seven seasons, and they said it’s taking a rest, so I don’t know when the rest is up.

“I would love to (return.)

“Bertie was in my belly for the last season but he wasn’t actually here. He would absolutely love it. We should definitely bring it back.”