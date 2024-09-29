Kendra Wilkinson is pleased that her kids are nothing like she was as a teenager.

The 39-year-old star - who has son Hank, 14, and daughter Alijah, 10, with her ex-husband Hank Baskett shot to fame as Hugh Hefner's girlfriends in the early 200s and then documented her life in the infamous Playboy mansion as part of reality series 'The Girls Next Door' but admitted that it is only just as she approaches her milestone birthday that she has started to mature herself.

She told E! News: "Not at all. My kids are anything but me as a teenager, thank God. I have taught them everything they need to know and more to not be me as a teenager. I was crazy from like the ages of 13 through now—39, I just started growing up."

The TV star turned to a career in realty after her initial years of stardom and appeared in the series 'Kendra Sells Hollywood' but is now looking forward to heading back to the small screen with a project that she hinted will focus on her dating life.

She said: "There are two shows I'm working on. "I'll be announcing in a few weeks. I love doing TV. So I'm not going to stop doing that..

"No one has ever seen me date yet. I'm really looking forward to announcing what I have in store for you guys."

Earlier this year, Kendra announced that she had put her career in real estate on the backburner to focus on motherhood. Kendra announced on Instagram: "My relationship with real estate has come to an end at this moment and I'm on to new projects.

"I'm blessed and thankful for all the support and mentoring I was given. Real estate is hard and I might get back into it again down the line.

"For now, its a little stressful in my life so I'm focusing on myself and kids and getting my mental health good again so I have the strength to get back in it with a good head.

"Love you and thank you guys."