'Police Academy' star Steve Guttenberg is helping firefighters move cars in the Pacific Palisades, where a deadly wildfire is destroying homes and 20,000 residents are trying to evacuate.

The 66-year-old actor - who played lead character Cadet Carey Mahoney in the 1984 comedy film - has been urging locals departing the Californian neighbourhood to leave their car keys behind, if they aren't taking their motor with them, so he or a firefighter can move the vehicles to make way for fire engines.

He told KTLA 5: "What’s happening is people take their keys with them as if they’re in a parking lot. This is not a parking lot.

"We really need people to move their cars.

"If you leave your car behind, leave the key in there so a guy like me can move your car so that these fire trucks can get up there.

"It’s really, really important."

Los Angeles has declared a "state of emergency" due to the brush fire.

The Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, wrote on X: "We’ve declared a state of emergency to amplify our response to this devastating fire and clear a path for a rapid recovery.

"To the hundreds of brave firefighters and first responders who have been responding all day to this blaze - we thank you.

"To the thousands of families impacted by this horrific fire - the City of Los Angeles is providing resources and shelter as this fire continues. Visit http://notifyla.org for up to date information.

"The City is working AGGRESSIVELY to confront this emergency. (sic)"

Steve has been helping to move cars on Palisades Drive, where some families are unable to evacuate.

The 'Three Men And A Baby' actor added: "There are people stuck up there. So we’re trying to clear Palisades Drive and I’m walking up there as far as I can moving cars.

"There are families up there, there are pets up there. There are people who really need help."

Steve urged residents: "Don’t worry about your personal property. Just get out. Get your loved ones and get out."

'Schitt's Creek' star Eugene Levy is among those who are trying to flee the terrifying Pacific Palisades brush fire.

He told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: "The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon.

"I couldn’t see any flames, but the smoke was very dark."