Olivia Rodrigo fears she might "pee [her] pants on stage".

Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about her fears

The 22-year-old pop star has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years - but Olivia still feels anxious whenever she performs in front of a large crowd.

Asked to reveal her "greatest fear", Olivia told People: "[I'm afraid] I'm going to pee my pants on stage."

Olivia is currently in the midst of her Guts World Tour, and the chart-topping star has developed a very defined routine over recent months.

Asked to reveal the first thing she does when she gets off stage, the pop star said: "I drink a ton of water."

Olivia subsequently admitted that she tries to avoid taking on too many fluids before her concerts, because she fears she might have an embarrassing accident.

She confessed: "I'm always scared to drink water before I go on stage."

Olivia previously admitted that she felt "a little nervous" before embarking on her Guts World Tour.

The brunette beauty began her tour in February 2024 and although she's relished the experience, Olivia initially felt a little bit anxious about the challenge.

The 'Bad Idea Right?' hitmaker - who released her 'GUTS' album in September 2023 - told Complex: "The vibes are great. It's my first arena tour, so going into it, I was really excited and a little nervous, but it's been so amazing.

"It's been so cool getting to go to all these places that I've never been before and play these songs that I've been living with for so long. It's been a really great time."

Olivia has been very busy throughout the tour, but she's also found time to have some fun while she's been on the road.

Asked to recall the funniest experience of the tour, Olivia replied: "We were in Kentucky or some place in the south, and there were these little horses that you could get on and pedal, and they'd gallop with you.

"We loved them so much that we bought them to put on the bus, and they go everywhere with us. So we have these little horses that come everywhere and they're our primary mode of transportation around the venue."