Pope Francis’ doctor shares details of final moments

The 88-year-old pope passed away on Easter Monday (21.04.25) after suffering a stroke and heart failure and Sergio Alfieri, his chief surgeon, revealed he failed to respond to any stimuli from medical staff as he lay in a coma with his eyes open before his death.

He told Italian outlet Corriere Della Sera: “On Monday at about 5:30 Massimiliano Strappetti [the pope’s private nurse] called me [saying]: ‘The Holy Father is very ill, we must return to Gemelli [hospital]’.

“I pre-alerted everyone and 20 later I was there in Santa Marta.

“I entered his room and his eyes were open. I noticed that he had no breathing problems and then I tried to call him but he didn't answer.

“He didn't respond to stimuli, not even painful ones. At that moment I understood that there was nothing more to be done. He was in a coma.

“Strappetti knew that the Pope wanted to die at home, when we were at the Gemelli he always said so.

“He passed away shortly after.

“I remained there with Massimiliano, Andrea, the other nurses and the secretaries; then they all arrived and Cardinal Parolin asked us to pray and we recited the rosary with him. I felt privileged and now I can say that I was.

“That morning I gave him a caress as a last farewell.”

Francis will become the first Pope in more than half a century to not be buried in the crypt of St Peter's Basilica within the Vatican, in accordance with his wishes, and will instead be laid to rest in Rome's Basilica of St Mary Major.

Francis' final testament, which has been released by the Vatican, stated he wished to break with tradition and be buried in Rome's Basilica of Saint Mary Major and "without particular decoration", and that his resting place bore the inscription Franciscus, his papal name in Latin.

He wrote: "As I sense the approaching twilight of my earthly life, and with firm hope in eternal life, I wish to set out my final wishes solely regarding the place of my burial.

"Throughout my life, and during my ministry as a priest and bishop, I have always entrusted myself to the Mother of Our Lord, the Blessed Virgin Mary. For this reason, I ask that my mortal remains rest - awaiting the day of the Resurrection - in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

"I wish my final earthly journey to end precisely in this ancient Marian sanctuary, where I would always stop to pray at the beginning and end of every Apostolic Journey, confidently entrusting my intentions to the Immaculate Mother, and giving thanks for her gentle and maternal care.

"I ask that my tomb be prepared in the burial niche in the side aisle between the Pauline Chapel (Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani) and the Sforza Chapel of the Basilica, as shown in the attached plan.

"The tomb should be in the ground; simple, without particular ornamentation, bearing only the inscription: Franciscus.

"The cost of preparing the burial will be covered by a sum provided by a benefactor, which I have arranged to be transferred to the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major. I have given the necessary instructions regarding this to Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Liberian Basilica. "May the Lord grant a fitting reward to all those who have loved me and who continue to pray for me. The suffering that has marked the final part of my life, I offer to the Lord, for peace in the world and for fraternity among peoples."