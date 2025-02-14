Pope Francis has been hospitalised with bronchitis.

Pope Francis is in hospital

The 88-year-old bishop of Rome and the leader of the worldwide Catholic Church went to the Italian capital's Gemelli Polyclinic after Friday's (14.02.25) audience to undergo diagnostic tests and allow doctors to treat him for the condition - which is an inflammation of the airways that is typically caused by an infection.

Due to his absence from the weekly address at the Vatican, an aide to read a statement on his behalf. According to Sky News, it stated: "Me, with my bronchitis, I cannot [read] still. I hope that next time I can."

Pope Francis previously had part of one of his lungs removed when he was in his 20s and has battled repeated bouts of bronchitis over the years.

He's also struggled with sciatica and knee problems which have forced him to use a walker or a cane when maneuvering around his private apartment in the Vatican's Santa Marta hotel and a wheelchair when out and about.

The pontiff also had his right arm in a sling after falling over in early January.

In 2023, Pope Francis - who has been in the role since 2013 - spent a few days in Rome's Gemelli hospital to receive treatment for a respiratory infection after he complained about breathing difficulties.

A statement about his health at the time said: "The tests showed a respiratory infection (COVID-19 infection excluded) that will require some days of medical therapy.

"Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayers."

The Pope's latest health setback comes as he's set to feature in a new documentary about the power of pop culture.

The film - which is being made by Andrea Iervolino and the Vitae Foundation founder Luis Quinelli - will be shot entirely at the Sistine Chapel, described by producers as "one of the most iconic and spiritually significant locations in the world".

Iervolino - known for his work on 'Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend' - said in a statement: "'Preachers of Beauty' is not just a documentary film; it is a spiritual call to embrace the transformative power of art."

And Quinelli commented on how "art can reflect the greatness of creation", and the project is being made to "deliver a message of universal love".

He added: "This project stems from a profound desire to show how art can reflect the greatness of creation and bring souls closer together.

“Pope Francis inspires us to see art as a vehicle for unity, a bridge between heaven and earth, capable of sparking positive change in the hearts of all.

With ‘Preachers of Beauty,’ we aim to deliver a message of universal love and renewed hope.”