Jesse Eisenberg believes popularity in the film industry is "transient".

Jesse Eisenberg has reflected on his time in the movie business

The 41-year-old actor enjoyed a career breakthrough in 2010, when he played Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in 'The Social Network' - but Jesse now recognises that fame and success can be fleeting.

The film star told The Independent: "I’d been in some popular movies before - not as popular - and I’d seen kind of what happens: you’re celebrated for a brief period of time, and you’re on top of some vague lists and agencies for a few months, and then you go back to whatever your status is in the movie industry."

Jesse has seen another surge in his popularity in recent times, following the success of 'A Real Pain', his buddy comedy-drama film.

But the actor - who also wrote and directed the project - expects his popularity will slide once again in the coming months.

He said: "I made a movie that’s relatively popular, at least critically popular, so I’m getting a lot of calls and notes from people I haven’t spoken to in a long time, and that will go away in a few weeks, and then I’ll be back to feeling like, you know, a freelance artist eager to find my next job."

Jesse recently acknowledged that the movie business is an "unstable" environment.

The 'Now You See Me' star - who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in 'The Social Network' - accepts that there's "no stability" in Hollywood.

Jesse told The Times newspaper: "I’m in an unstable industry that doesn’t care if you live or die.

"There’s no stability, so if I continue to be busy? Amazing. Also, I get my health insurance through my union."