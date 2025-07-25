Bonnie Blue is often told that she is a "suicide waiting to happen".

The 26-year-old adult star has gained notoriety for her outrageous sexual stunts – claiming to have set a world record by having sex with 1,057 men in a single day in January – and claims that others think she must live a miserable existence because of the activities she engages in for entertainment.

Bonnie told The Times newspaper: "They say to me, 'You're a suicide waiting to happen.'"

However, the blonde beauty claims that the reality is very different.

She said: "Each day I wake up so excited. I can't believe this is my life."

Bonnie – whose real name is Tia Billinger – is in the process of divorcing her husband Oliver Davidson, whom she met as a teenager, but insists that her raunchy exploits isn't the reason behind their split.

Blue said: "We just grew apart."

Although she frequently has intercourse on camera, Bonnie has no desire for "loving sex" at present as she is comfortable being single, although she does accept that her profession could pose a problem if she does find love again.

She said: "I'm taking a break. Me and my ex were together for a very long time and I'm fine not being in a relationship.

"It's going to be difficult when I'm ready to date, because of what I do.

"Some of the sex I have with people is loving, but it's not boyfriend and girlfriend loving."

Blue – who will feature in the new Channel 4 documentary 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story – became a webcam model after growing "bored of the 9 to 5" life and explained that she immediately enjoyed trying to lure men to watch her perform privately and created her racy alter ego in the process.

The star, who claims to earn over £1.5 million per month through her content, recalled: "The first call, I was so nervous. But I thought, worst case, I'll slam the laptop shut and never mention it again. But instantly I enjoyed it, and I was good at it. It's just sales, really."

Bonnie explained that she used the skills she gained working in recruitment to enhance her porn career.

She said: "You ask them very open questions, so they fill in the gaps for you."