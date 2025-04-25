Gordon Ramsay has only dined at his eponymous Michelin star restaurant twice - because it is "too posh" for him.

The 58-year-old celebrity chef has eaten at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay - which earned three Michelin stars in 2001 - in Chelsea, West London, twice in 25 years, because he finds the experience "bloody intimidating", and insists such a level of dining is simply "not [his] style".

Gordon - who was earned 17 Michelin stars over his career - said on 'The Savoy Originals' podcast, he said: "There's a very fine line, running it or indulging in it.

"I've only had dinner at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay twice in 25 years.

"Once was for Megan's birthday, and the second time was with Bradley Cooper when we were together for the film 'Burnt'.

"It's not my style. It's too posh for me. It sounds weird, right?

"You bult the place and it's like, 'I'm not built that way. I can't sit there with that level.

"It's bloody intimidating and it's a very special moment for the guests, not for me, because I'm a giver - I'm not a receiver."

Gordon continues to cook top class meals at home - even for his and wife Tana Ramsay's son Oscar, who is now six years old.

However, Tana is less than impressed when she finds Gordon cooking Michelin-starred dinners for the youngster.

He explained: "I will do sausage and mash with baked beans and make it look like a three-star Michelin sausage, mash and baked beans.

"And I'll put the beans on one at a time, and I'll finish them, making mashed potatoes like [French chef] Robuchon did, with 70 per cent butter.

"And then Tana will kick me up the a*** and say, 'What are you doing? Our son is five years of age and you're f****** around with these sausages. Stop it.'

"So, yeah, I get a little bit carried away."

And Gordon is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, insisting he will not be retiring to the countryside in the near future.

He added: "I'll be the biggest pain in the ass to everyone if I retire. I'm in control.

"I'm enjoying everything I do."