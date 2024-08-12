Post Malone was on a "rough path" before his daughter came along.

Post Malone has opened up about how lonely he used to be

The 29-year-old singer has a two-year-old daughter - who is only known publicly by the initials DDP -with his fiancee Jamie and has written a number of songs about her but admitted that prior to her arrival, he was suffering from "loneliness" for a long period of time.

Speaking on 'CBS Sunday Mornings', he said: "Four years ago I was on a rough path. I was wrestling with everything. Just loneliness. Gettin' up, havin' a good cry, drinkin,' and then goin' living your life. And then whenever you go lay down, drinkin' some more and having a good cry. And just like, 'I gotta wake up tomorrow and do this again.' And I don't feel like that anymore. And it's the most amazing thing. I often tell my audience . It's important, because not everyone knows it. There's a lot of very, I think, lonely people."

The 'Sunflower' hitmaker - whose real name is Austin Richard Post - was then asked if he was "trying to give people something that you yourself have at times felt missing" through his music and admitted that was indeed the case because he doesn't want others to feel as low as he felt at one stage.

He added: "I think so. Yes, sir. I think that's a good way to put it. Because I don't want people to feel how I've felt. And I know they do. And I'm here and I'm on stage and I just want everyone to feel welcome and to feel loved. And that's the most important thing for me. "I cannot even believe it, the place that I'm in."