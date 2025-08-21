Post Malone has considered "stealing some melodies" from children's TV shows.

Post Malone has been inspired by children's TV

The Circles rapper loves spending time with his three-year-old daughter - who he has with former fiancee Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park - and often has the "catchy" tunes from her favourite shows going through his head.

He told GQ magazine: "She loves Paw Patrol. She loves the Pup Pup Boogie. She loves Paw Patrol. She loves Pororo, it’s like a Korean penguin.

"And they sing a bunch of great songs, and they’re catchy as f***. I might steal some melodies, but probably not. I don’t want to get in trouble.

"And she loves George Strait. She loves the steel guitar, which I’m pretty pumped about. But she’s so funny She has the funniest dance."

Although his daughter is just three years old, the 30-year-old star - whose real name is Austin Post - admitted she likes to "f*** with him" and make jokes at his expense.

He said: "[Jelly Roll] was opening up [on tour] and she went out to watch Jelly and her grandparents asked her, 'Who’s a better singer, Jelly Roll or your dad?' She goes, 'Jelly Roll.' And I know she’s f****** with me.

"She does that all the time. She goes, 'I love you.' I say, 'How much?' She goes, 'A little.' I go, 'Oh, you little s***.' And then she calls me a little s*** too. It’s pretty funny."

The Sunflower hitmaker learns more about being a parent every day but he finds the whole experience "beautiful".

He said: "Kids are little s**** and they’re beautiful at the same time.

"Being a dad, I take it a day at a time. I think it’s important that way. We’re learning every day. I don’t know what the hell I’m doing, and neither does she. She’s just figuring it out.

"It’s really sweet. My house has been under construction for about two years now, and we finally just finished the main bit of it. And there’s this big hallway where she can ride her bike and she has this little toy horse, and she rides up and down and just f****** giggles the whole f****** time.

"It is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life. I’m pretty pumped on that. It’s pretty cool. It’s badass to be a dad."