Pregnant Ashley Tisdale has been sick for three weeks and is feeling "exhausted".

Ashley Tisdale has been battling illness throughout the last month of her pregnancy

The 'High School Musical' star - who is expecting her second child with her husband Christopher French later this year - has spent nearly a month battling health issues including adenovirus - a bug which affects the respiratory system - and a sinus infection which has left her feeling too wiped out to get organised ahead of the baby's impending birth.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "I’m exhausted. I’m ready to have this baby but not ready.

"I still need to wallpaper the room, get everything organised, so don’t come yet!. BUT I’ve been sick for three weeks with adenovirus that turned into a sinus infection.

"My whole body hurts and I literally can't wait to get that baby out. I think they make the last month this hard so you're willing to throw yourself into something that would normally be so scary but you do it anyway."

The 39-year-old actress is already mum to three-year-old daughter Jupiter with her husband Christopher and she announced her second pregnancy back in March .

However, Ashley admitted she feels nervous about becoming a mum for a second time because the first time around was mentally and physically tough.

In a video posted on TikTok, she explained: "After I had Jupiter, I was like, ‘I’m not doing this again.’ I think it was like, physically really hard on me.

"It was just like, not for me the most amazing experience ...

"I was very nervous [about the second pregnancy] and had a lot of fear in the beginning, being like ‘Oh my gosh can I do this again? Can I physically do this again? Can I mentally do this again?’

"I think I obviously got over that fear. I suffered with postpartum depression the first time and so that definitely scared me, thinking about, oh having another one, like just going through that again."

However, she trilled that Jupiter is happy about new the baby. She added: "I’m excited and Jupiter’s excited.She keeps telling everybody the big news – that she’s going to be a big sister."