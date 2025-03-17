Cassie Ventura is expecting a baby boy.

Cassie Ventura is expecting a baby boy

The 38-year-old actress already has daughters Frankie, five, and Sunny, three, with Alex Fine and revealed while celebrating her husband's birthday that they are going to have their first son.

She wrote on Instagram: "There aren’t words to describe how grateful I am that I get to do this life with you! The laughter and pure joy that I get to experience with you is beyond any of my dreams and manifestations. You’ve taken care of me and my heart like no other, you’re hands down the best girl dad and I’m SO excited to see you now become a father to OUR SON!"

Cassie first announced her pregnancy in July.

At the time, she shared a series of images from a professional photoshoot to show off her blossoming baby bump with her two young children sweetly seen cosying up to their mom's bare pregnant stomach and her husband hugging her belly.

Cassie simply captioned the post: "#3," along with a pregnant lady and blue heart emoji, signifying the gender of the unborn tot.

The couple's exciting baby news came after a difficult time for Cassie as she's had to relive her ordeal with embattled ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Diddy was hit with allegations including physical abuse by Cassie in a November 2023 lawsuit, which he settled out of court a day after it was lodged.

Thanking people for their support, Cassie wrote in a statement shared to Instagram days later: "Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue.

“It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”