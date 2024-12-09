Karen Gillan has shared her "weird" pregnancy cravings.

The 37-year-old actress is expecting her first child with husband Nick Kocher and she's been having "weird" cravings revealing all she wants to eat during her pregnancy is quiche and raw vegetables.

In a video posted on TikTok, she explained: "I guess it’s good? But weird. Anyone else have these pregnancy cravings of just raw vegetables?"

After taking a bit of a vegetable which looked like raw squash, she added: "I just can’t get enough."

In a previous clip posted on the social media platform, Karen revealed she had been craving quiche.

She said: "So, new pregnancy craving - quiche. What the hell, I’ve never thought about quiche in my life. I just ordered three different quiches because I need to find the best one now, so I’ll let you know how that goes."

Karen revealed her pregnancy news back in September by posting a picture of herself showing off her baby bump on Instagram, she captioned the snap: "COMING SOON! 'The Life of Chuck' and 'untitled baby'."

She went on to debut her bump at the 'Life of Chuck' premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The actress married Nick in May 2022 at Castle Toward near Dunoon in Argyll. Karen previously revealed she first connected with the comedian by sending him a DM on social media.

During an appearance on 'Live With Kelly and Mark', she recalled: "I slid into his DMs on Instagram. It's true. He popped up on my recommended friends list on Instagram. The algorithm is tearing the country apart but it brought me together with my guy ...

So it was on Twitter. I followed him on Instagram and he didn't DM me ... So I followed him on Twitter as well ... Anyway so I DMed him on Twitter saying: 'Hi your tweets are really funny. I'm Karen by the way'.

"It wasn't very interesting. I hadn't really read his tweets ... He's a comedy writer and that's how you make them feel good about themselves. "