Prince Harry has declared there is a "sickness in leadership" in an apparent swipe at Donald Trump.

The Duke of Sussex - who lives in California with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their children Prince Archie, five, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet - has warned of the wider dangers of sacrificing "service to others" in favour of "personal gain" when in a position of power, prompting speculation he was talking about the US president.

Speaking at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday (27.02.25), Harry said: "Now this would be a great time to talk about how a sickness in leadership across sectors—from politics to tech—can have a detrimental effect on millions, if not billions, of people.

"When service to others is sacrificed for personal gain. When basic morals and empathy are abandoned in favor of power and control. But I’m not gonna get into all that now!"

Harry's speech came a few weeks after he bemoaned the "weak moral character" in the world.

The 40-year-old royal gave a speech at the opening of the 2025 Invictus Games - which he set up for wounded and sick military personnel and veterans in 2014 - at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada, and praised the "fearless" competitiors and the support they offer one another amid a time of "difficulty and division".

He told the 40,000 assembled in the stadium: "In this moment of difficulty and division in many parts of the world, we gather here in Vancouver in a spirit of unity. We represent 23 nations. Speak many different languages and reflect the full breadth of the world’s religions and faiths.

"Beyond any differences, here at the Invictus Games, we are grounded in mutual respect, competing fiercely but believing in one another, supporting one another and rooting for one another.

"Listen, the Games were born more than a decade ago from a promise that I made to myself — a promise to uphold my obligation, my sacred obligation after my own decade and privilege of military service — to do whatever I could to help my fellow brothers and sisters heal and to champion everything that we stand for.

"Over the past decade, I've lost count of the times that we've heard you tell us that the Invictus Games 'saved you.' Respectfully, I disagree. Invictus didn't save you. You saved yourself.

"It was you who pushed through the doubt and despair. You who summited your own mountain and brought us along with you. It was you who kept going even when you didn’t think you had any more to give. We didn’t do that. You did.

"The Games simply reveal what is already within you. That scarcest — and most precious — of the world’s resources: character. A spirit of fortitude and perseverance that can never be defeated.

"That is the magic of the Invictus Games.

"At this moment, when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody — the way you carry yourselves — not only at the Invictus Games, but each and every day...your courage, your resilience, your humanity...illuminate a path forward for us all."