Prince Harry has urged veterans to "open up" to their loved ones.

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Friday (12.09.25) in his role as founder and patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and during a panel discussion, he noted how "lost" wounded service personnel can feel when their military days are over and urged them to reach out to those who want to offer support.

According to People magazine, he said: "You will feel lost at times, like you lack purpose, but however dark those days are, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“You just need to look for it, because there will always be someone — a mother, father, sibling, friend, or comrade — there to pick you up.

"Don't stay silent. Silence will hold you in the dark. Open up to your friends and family, because in doing so, you give them permission to do the same."

Harry - who served in the British Army for a decade and undertook two tours of Afghanistan - also paid tribute to the families of service personnel for the sacrifices they make too.

He said: “The wives and mothers who keep their loved ones on the straight and narrow — they deserve as much respect as anyone who serves.”

Harry's day in Kyiv also included a private meeting with Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans Affairs, Natalia Kalmykova, where Harry discussed how the Invictus Games Foundation could continue to support wounded veterans, and he reiterated his personal commitment to the community during a separate private meeting with the country's Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko.

Harry was joined on the panel by Invictus Team Ukraine’s Captain Olexiy Tiunin, Invictus Games Foundation Chief Programmes + Strategy Officer David Wiseman, and Superhumans Center leaders Rudneva and Andriy Stavnitser.

Earlier in the day, he had attended a fundraising lunch to help Superhumans - which helps support the recovery and rehabilitation of seriously wounded Ukrainian service personnel - expand their network with up to five new centres.

The 40-year-old royal ended his visit by laying a wreath in honour of the Ukrainians who have lost their lives during the ongoing war with Russia.