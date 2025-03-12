Prince William will make his first official overseas trip of the year to Estonia next week.

The Prince of Wales will visit the Mercian Regiment in his role as their Colonel-in-Chief and join the soldiers in a field training exercise under Operation Cabrit -the UK’s contribution to Nato’s Forward Land Forces along the border of Russia - in order to show support for the British Armed Forces.

The 42-year-old royal will also meet Estonian soldiers, engage in a handover ceremony between the The Royal Dragoon Guards and the Mercian Regiment, visit the Armed Forces welfare team, a canteen at Tapa camp, and see new weapons systems and tactics in action.

Sources told the Daily Telegraph that the trip - which was planned around six months ago - will showcase the “close relationship between the Crown and Armed Forces”, which is “extremely close to the Prince’s heart and extremely important in his role”.

William will also meet with Alar Karis, the country's president, on his first visit to Estonia, as well as pay a visit to a school for displaced Ukrainian teachers and children, where he will join in with sports and a Ukrainian language lesson, and pursue his interest in the environment by meeting with a renewable energy start-up.

There are currently 900 British personnel deployed in Estonia, training and working to “deter aggression and uphold stability” in eastern Europe, and William's visit comes just weeks after his uncle, Prince Edward, travelled to the country to attend a cold weather training exercise with The Royal Dragoon Guards.

In addition, Princess Anne spent time there in 2023 to meet with The King's Rusal Hussars, while Prince Harry visited Estonia in 2014, the late Queen Elizabeth in 2006, and King Charles, who was Prince of Wales at the time, made the trip in 2001.