Priscilla Presley claims she has had $1 million stolen from her as part of financial abuse.

Priscilla Presley claims she has had $1 million stolen from her as part of financial abuse

Elvis Presley’s ex-wife’s lawyer Marty Singer has filed a lawsuit claiming a woman named Brigitte Kruse and others took advantage of the 79-year-old and ripped off the fortune.

The filing also names Kevin Fialko, Vahe Sislyan, Lynn Walker Wright and Priscilla Presley Partners.

Priscilla claims Brigitte, who is the founder of Kruse GWS Auctions, controlled her finances and forced her into a form of “indentured servitude” by “gaining her trust”.

She says she also isolating her from “the most important people in her life”, and duped her into “believing that they would take care of her” personally and financially.

It added: “They convinced (Priscilla) that all of her former advisors were either deceitful or incompetent, and that she was leaving millions of dollars on the table as the result of their mismanagement.”

The documents also claim by “isolating her and immersing themselves in every aspect of her life”, the defendants were able to “fraudulently induce” Priscilla into giving them power of attorney, control over her family and personal trusts, and “control over her bank accounts”.

Priscilla met Brigitte through mutual connections to discuss selling Elvis memorabilia, according to the court documents.

Brigitte then allegedly “quickly” embedded herself in Priscilla’s life and they began working together by the end of 2021.

Priscilla claims she created companies on Brigitte’s advice where her associates received 80% of her income and she was left with minority shares in the company.

Priscilla also claims that the defendants withdrew $40,000 from the bank account of her son Navarone Garcia for “no legitimate reason”.

She is seeking to have the license and operating agreements for the “sham” companies taken back and to block the defendants from having access to her financial accounts.

Brigitte sued Priscilla for an alleged breach of contract in 2023 after they formed Priscilla Presley Partners.