Priscilla Presley thinks her movie work helped her step out of Elvis Presley's shadow.

Priscilla Presley found herself through her work

The 79-year-old star has reflected on how she felt more like her "own person" with the work she chose after getting divorced from the late music legend in 1973.

During a panel at Rhode Island Comic Con, the star was asked which projects she felt best represented her "as Priscilla rather than Elvis's ex."

People magazine reports she said: "I think the movies that I've done. I think of just, basically, it was my choice.

"The movies I loved and, I mean, 'Naked Guns'. Being on 'Dallas 'was great.

"That really freed me a bit of being my own person."

Elsewhere during the discussion, Priscilla admitted she preferred the 'Jailhouse Rock' hitmaker's early work because she felt her former spouse - who died in August 1977 aged 42 - was "controlled" by his manager, Colonel Parker, too much in his later years.

She said: "I think the first, when he first started out, I mean he picked those songs himself, but he wasn't so controlled by Colonel.

"He was pretty free to be him, even with the first movies. He loved what he did. [Everything changed] just when Colonel started coming in and picking out what he felt that he should be doing."

Priscilla "doesn't mind" hearing cover versions of Elvis' songs because it keeps him relevant.

She said: "I don't mind it.

"It's certainly not Elvis, but I think it's keeping his name out there with the younger people, and I know a lot of people who have taken their kids to see the cover, the, what do you call it? Impersonators. And these little kids are loving it.

"At first, I didn't like it. Then, I was seeing what's happening with these kids, young kids who are dressed like Elvis. Five-year-olds. I'm thinking it's keeping him in the picture, alive, and so, I don't mind it."